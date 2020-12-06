NELSON, The Rev. Raymond A., "A Teacher to all,
Guided by hope and humor,
Boundless mind and grace."
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ray lived a long and productive life of 88 years and passed peacefully at home in Richmond, Virginia, on November 4, 2020, in the presence of his wife, Mimi Van Swall Nelson and close family members. Theirs was a joyful partnership of 40 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Eric and Georgina Nutter Nelson. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Rosemary D. King Nelson; Raymond Jr. "Deacon," Kristin (John) Foster, Christopher (Leslie) and Todd (Erin); and stepdaughter, Leigh Van Swall (Dwight Grimm); and nine grandchildren, Will, Anna, Holly, Chris, Devon, Alex, James, Ben and Ryan; and cousin, Nancy (Paul Doering). He was graduated with honors from Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, N.Y. as well as Phi Beta Kappa from Williams College and Harvard Divinity School, where he studied under Paul Tillich, one of the most Influential theologians of the 20th Century. Nelson served 38 years as an NAIS Headmaster to 11 different independent schools in the U.S., eventually known as a "School Renewal Specialist." He led Trinity Episcopal School, Richmond, Virginia, as its second of four Headmasters, where he successfully introduced the International Baccalaureate (I.B.) Diploma. Program. Trinity has since flourished to become one of the most admired schools in Richmond and Virginia. He also founded Ulster Academy, Kingston, N.Y., and led Pike School, Andover, Mass., Manlius Pebble Hill School, DeWitt, N.Y., Salisbury School, Salisbury, Conn., Saddle River Day School, Saddle River, N.J., Hebron Academy, Hebron, Maine, Stoneleigh Burnham School, Greenfield, Mass., and Andrews School, Willoughby, Ohio. Nelson served overseas four years as Principal of the International School of Geneva, Switzerland, followed by one year at the TASIS Cyprus School in Nicosia, Cyprus. He also served 52 years as an Episcopal Priest. Fr. Nelson was licensed in 15 episcopal dioceses in the U.S. and Europe. The last 14 years he served as a parish priest at Christ Church Christiana Hundred as well as Immanual Church Highlands in Wilmington, Del., and St. Thomas's Parish, Newark, Del., and Church of the Advent in Kennett Square, Pa. His final "call" from 2014 to 2020 was as Rector of St. Barnabas Church in Richmond, Va. Nelson received letters of commendation from seven Episcopal Bishops and equivalent letters from Ambassadors in Switzerland, Cypress and Korea. In 2015, he underwent a leg amputation which ended his lifelong love of golf. Upon retiring at 87, he taught two courses at Lifelong Learning Institute: religion and history. Ray accomplished all of this with lightheartedness, kindness and a distinctive caring for staff, faculty, parents, students, clergy, parishioners and family. He gave speeches and sermons extemporaneously and had a remarkable singing voice as well as a penchant for languages and imitating foreign speakers or even ones from Brooklyn or New Jersey. These gifts were who he was. The companionship of others meant the most to him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal School's Scholarship Program, 3850 Pittaway Road, Richmond, Virginia 23235. A private service with streaming will be on December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., https://www.stdavidsrva.org./streaming
. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Episcopal School in Spring 2021. Look for details in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.