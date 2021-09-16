Menu
Raymond Lewis Atkins Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
ATKINS, Raymond Lewis, Sr., of King William, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a devoted and loving son, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. He is survived by his father, Henry Lewis Atkins; his partner, Ann Jones; two children, April Annetionette Rocke and her husband, Adam and Raymond Lewis Atkins Jr. and his wife, Ashley; three grandchildren, Raymond Lewis Atkins III, Piper Elizabeth Atkins and Gunner Sines Atkins; two sisters, Rose Mary Atkins Stone and Kathy Atkins Parker; and his brother-in-law, Winter Franklin Parker. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary Lumpkin Atkins; and brother-in-law, Harvey Thomas Stone. Raymond lived a full and vibrant life and was abundantly blessed by God with many gifts and talents, which he used to serve others. He was a very hardworking businessman who formed and operated Atkins Petroleum Products for 45 years, serving the fuel and propane needs of customers in seven counties. The family will receive friends at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Bruington Baptist Church, 4784 The Trail, Bruington, Va. 23023. Graveside service will follow at his home. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Bruington Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Sep
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bruington Baptist Church
4784 The Trail, Bruington, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers!
Robbie and Tiffany Powell
September 19, 2021
Condolences to the Atkins family. I had the pleasure of meeting Ray, and what a special man be was. He will truly be missed.
Tyler Maxwell
Work
September 17, 2021
The Pete Store - Richmond
September 17, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family! Raymond will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched. Sending prayers to you all that you may find comfort in the great memories he has left you with.
Michael and Pam Ashley
September 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Davis Truck and Trailer - Vincent, Faye, Jason , Robert, and Sherry
September 17, 2021
May God fill you with His love and comfort during this time .
cindy atkins mildrew
September 17, 2021
Will never forget the great times during Daytona bike weeks. RIP brother. You will be missed.
Spanky Vaughan
September 16, 2021
Liz, Randy, Kathy, and John
September 16, 2021
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers Raymond will be missed
Taylor and Connie Brooks
Other
September 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Hold your memories close. They will comfort you in the days ahead. Raymond will be greatly missed.
CW and Nora Tompson
September 16, 2021
