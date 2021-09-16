ATKINS, Raymond Lewis, Sr., of King William, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, after a brief illness. He was a devoted and loving son, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. He is survived by his father, Henry Lewis Atkins; his partner, Ann Jones; two children, April Annetionette Rocke and her husband, Adam and Raymond Lewis Atkins Jr. and his wife, Ashley; three grandchildren, Raymond Lewis Atkins III, Piper Elizabeth Atkins and Gunner Sines Atkins; two sisters, Rose Mary Atkins Stone and Kathy Atkins Parker; and his brother-in-law, Winter Franklin Parker. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Mary Lumpkin Atkins; and brother-in-law, Harvey Thomas Stone. Raymond lived a full and vibrant life and was abundantly blessed by God with many gifts and talents, which he used to serve others. He was a very hardworking businessman who formed and operated Atkins Petroleum Products for 45 years, serving the fuel and propane needs of customers in seven counties. The family will receive friends at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Bruington Baptist Church, 4784 The Trail, Bruington, Va. 23023. Graveside service will follow at his home. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Bruington Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.