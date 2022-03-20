Menu
Raymond Brewster "Bruce" Graves III
GRAVES, Raymond "Bruce" Brewster, III, 70, of Richmond, Va., passed away March 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond B. Graves Jr. and Nettie D. Graves; brother, John E. Graves; and daughter-in-law, Gayle G. Graves. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Byrd Graves; daughter, Jennifer Graves (Steve Cordle); sons, Jake Graves and Jamie M. Graves; grandchildren, Jada L. Graves and Jackson D. Cordle; and his sister, Anne K. Graves. Bruce was a retired pipefitter of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union #10. He loved his family and will be missed by all. A memorial visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
When I think about Bruce I think about his wonderful smile and how he was always so happy to see you. My condolences to you, Ruth, and your sweet family. Kathy Tuttle
Kathy Tuttle
March 20, 2022
