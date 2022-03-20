GRAVES, Raymond "Bruce" Brewster, III, 70, of Richmond, Va., passed away March 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond B. Graves Jr. and Nettie D. Graves; brother, John E. Graves; and daughter-in-law, Gayle G. Graves. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Byrd Graves; daughter, Jennifer Graves (Steve Cordle); sons, Jake Graves and Jamie M. Graves; grandchildren, Jada L. Graves and Jackson D. Cordle; and his sister, Anne K. Graves. Bruce was a retired pipefitter of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union #10. He loved his family and will be missed by all. A memorial visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.