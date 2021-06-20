HARP, Reno Sheffer, III, 89, of Richmond, died June 16, 2021. Born November 27, 1931 in Baltimore, Md., he was preceded in death by his parents, The Rev. Dr. Reno S. Harp Jr. and Ruth Cline Harp. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Stewart Harp; son, Reno S. Harp IV and his wife, Deborah A. Harp; daughter, Anne H. Vaeth and her husband, Gregory B. Vaeth; stepsons, G. Franklin Stewart Jr. and his wife, Karolyn Hutchinson Stewart and Charles Edward Stewart and his wife, Theresa Delk Stewart; and five grandchildren, Emily H. Vaeth, G. Benjamin Vaeth Jr., Elizabeth Morgan Stewart Barry and her husband, Paul, Evan Patrick Stewart and Wilson T. Field.



Mr. Harp graduated from St. Christopher's School in 1950 and was his Class Agent for many years, Washington and Lee University in 1954 with a B.A. and a J.D. in 1956. He was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and Phi Delta Phi legal honor society. Mr. Harp was Assistant Attorney General of Virginia from 1956 to 1970 and in 1970 was named Deputy Attorney General of Virginia, Criminal Division. During his career in the Attorney General's Office, he handled cases in the Supreme Court of the United States, the Supreme Court of Virginia and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. He served as Extradition Officer for the governor.



Mr. Harp was a former President of the National Association of Extradition Officials and served on its board for 10 years. He was a former member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Prosecutor Training Coordinators. Mr. Harp served for 10 years as Chairman of the Legal Committee of the International Association of Game and Fish Commissioners. He had served on the Board of Governors of the Criminal Law Section since its founding. Mr. Harp served on the Judiciary Committee of the Virginia Bar Association for 30 years. He served on the Advisory Committee for Judicial Conduct Organizations for five years. Mr. Harp was named a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation in 1997. He was named Counsel to the Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission in 1971 and became Chief Counsel when he left the Attorney General's Office in 1978. Mr. Harp retired in 1997.



Mr. Harp was a recipient of the Carrico Award. He was a devoted alumnus of Washington and Lee University and had chaired the W&L Breakfast at the annual VSB meeting since its inception. He served as his law school class agent for over 30 years. Mr. Harp was a member of the W&L Sports Hall of Fame. On the occasion of his 45th law school reunion, he was named a Distinguished Alumnus of Washington and Lee. He was an honorary member of ODK. Mr. Harp was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and the Country Club of Virginia. He was a former member of the Cohoke Club.



The family would like to thank Charles O. Patterson for his devoted care over the past two years.



A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Masks will be required. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.