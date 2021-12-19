Thinking of each of you girls and how much of your Mom is in each of you! Her love and spirit will never die as long as each of you lives to spread her kindness, compassion, and chutzpa to all you meet. I will always remember how she taught me as a kid to float on my back at the Sandston Pool. I can still float on my back . . . and look up!!!

Brenda Gery Warburton December 19, 2021