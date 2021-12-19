Menu
Rhina C. Mingee
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
MINGEE, Rhina C., our mother, crossed the river Saturday, December 4, 2021. We're sure it was the York River where her parents, Matt and Virginia Cross built a cabin in 1939. She had suffered many challenges since our dad, William "Billy" Mingee passed in March of 2014. Married in August of 1949 to "the only boy she ever loved," they almost made it to their 65th wedding anniversary. It was only her spunk and fighting spirit that kept her going since that time. In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Virginia Cross; and a brother, Hardin Cross. She had five daughters who loved her dearly, Bette Bowman (Norton), Nancy Oley (Chris), Christy Elliott (Junior), Kim Taylor and Lori Foster (Michael). The only treasures she loved as much as her girls were her nine grandchildren, Emily, Jason, Katie, Abi, Matt, Arik, Jazzmin, Danielle and Dominick. She also had eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Alma Marshall; as well as nieces and nephews. Mom spent her life taking care of her children, her grandchildren and her home. She worked 32 years for the Bon Secours School of Nursing as a part-time house mother and front desk receptionist. She retired in 2014, always loving her connection to youth and learning. Her favorite saying was, "Be kind to everyone…she could be your nurse one day," which did happen several times! Our family would like to thank Nichola Rockland of The Haven Assisted Living for truly exceptional care of our mom for the past four years. Mom is gone from our sight as she sails across that river, but her spirit lives on in each of us. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Amedisys Foundation, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23112. bennettfuneralhomes.com
So very very sorry to hear about your mama, but what a wonderful legacy of love she has given to her family. Much love & prayers for you all.
Camille Carter Austin
December 30, 2021
I am sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. I have so many wonderful memories of her. Sending you much love.
Connie Bethel
December 30, 2021
When I saw the note of your mother's passing, I had many memories, all them good. I loved her laugh. I loved her toughness. We never had to guess what she was thinking. I know her goodness will live on in all of her wonderful daughters.
Father Nicodemos (Doug Gayle)
Friend
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Your Mom was a beautiful lady.
Theresa McGirt
December 21, 2021
Sorry to hear about your mother. Prayers to the family for their lost.
Atkins Denise
December 19, 2021
Thinking of each of you girls and how much of your Mom is in each of you! Her love and spirit will never die as long as each of you lives to spread her kindness, compassion, and chutzpa to all you meet. I will always remember how she taught me as a kid to float on my back at the Sandston Pool. I can still float on my back . . . and look up!!!
Brenda Gery Warburton
December 19, 2021
