NELSON, Richard "Rick", 67, of Richmond, Va., passed away after a short illness with his wife, son and daughter-in-law at his side on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Rick was born in West Hempstead, N.Y., on May 15, 1954.
Rick was predeceased by his father, Stanley Nelson; mother, Eleanor Mandell Nelson, of West Hempstead, N.Y.; and his late wife, Diane Morris Nelson of Endicott, N.Y.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Judi Brown; his children, Leah Block (Evan) of Houston, Texas and Mark Nelson (Navira) of Irvine, Calif.; his sister, Marsha Pesavento (Ray) of Chicago, Ill.; his stepchildren, Dan (Shira) Brown of Needham, Mass., Kim (Jeff Simon) of San Diego, Calif., uncle, Bob (aunt, Pat) Nelson of San Francisco, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Janet Grasso (Dave); brother-in-law, Tom Morris of Endicott, N.Y.; and seven grandchildren, Stella and Carson Block of Houston, Texas, Zachary, Noa and Orli Brown of Needham, Mass., Eliana and Lyla Sleichter-Brown of San Diego, Calif.; and his many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was raised in West Hempstead, N.Y., where football was his passion while playing trombone in the West High School Marching Band. He went onto Jacksonville University. After two master's degrees in Administration and Supervision from University of North Florida, Rick taught and worked in various administrative jobs in the Jacksonville school system, but his real claim to fame was as the defensive coordinator of the Englewood High School Rams. He was offered a job by the legendary coach, Lou Holz, but his commitment and love for his family, led him to his true love and 35-year career in Jewish Community Centers of North America (JCCA).
Rick started his career in Jacksonville in the Athletic department and then went on to Houston and Seattle as assistant director. From there, his executive skills, leadership and love for the Jewish community led him to be the executive director at JCCs in Providence, R.I., Vancouver, B.C., Canada and Richmond, Va. He also worked as the Director of Community JCC Campuses for UJA Federation of Great Toronto.
He and Judi adored living in Canada and he was most happy when he could share Vancouver and Toronto with his American family and friends. They become citizens before returning back to the USA in October of 2017. He had much pride in having dual citizenship.
Along with work and pleasure travel, he and Judi's priority was traveling to see family all over North America. In addition to his commitment to family, Jewish social service and fundraising for cancer through long distance bike rides, Rick was devoted to his beloved N.Y. Mets. That allegiance stayed with him throughout his life from West Hempstead and across North America.
A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1121 West Franklin St., Richmond, on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. The memorial service will be also be livestreamed and can be viewed here: https://www.bethahabah.org/memorial-service-of-richard-nelson.html
. The family will receive friends at Judi and Rick's home following the memorial service until 5 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF), Toronto Chapter (For Canadians, National Brain Tumor Society, Congregation Beth Ahabah, Richmond, Va.).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2022.