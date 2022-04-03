Menu
Richard E. Pollock Sr.
POLLOCK, Richard E., Sr., "Dick," 80, passed away at home in Henrico, Va. with his family on March 26, 2022. He was born in Wellsburg, W.Va. son of the late Frank and Dorothy (Welch) Pollock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda L. Pollock; his favorite children, Richard E. (Joan) Stacey E. Palmer (Thomas); grandchildren, Stephen, David, Ashley; great-grandson, Jaydrix; his devoted brothers, Frank (Charlotte), Charles "Chaz"; his niece and nephews, Crystal, Frank, Brian, David and Canaan. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, William "Kurt"; and nephews, William "Kurt" and Sean. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
