CAMERON, Robert A., Jr., 92, of Somerville, Ohio, went to be with his savior Jesus Christ on September 7, 2021. Robert was born in Kansas City, Mo., married Ramona Wood in 1952, graduated from UCLA in engineering, served as 1st Lt. in the Korean War and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award upon his retirement in 1995 as Director of TRAC-LEE, Ft. Lee, Va. Robert is survived by sons, Stephen, Timothy (Susan) and Andrew (Seema); brother, Ted (Sally); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A service will be scheduled later at Dayton (Ohio) National Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.