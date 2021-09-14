Menu
Robert A. Cameron Jr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
CAMERON, Robert A., Jr., 92, of Somerville, Ohio, went to be with his savior Jesus Christ on September 7, 2021. Robert was born in Kansas City, Mo., married Ramona Wood in 1952, graduated from UCLA in engineering, served as 1st Lt. in the Korean War and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award upon his retirement in 1995 as Director of TRAC-LEE, Ft. Lee, Va. Robert is survived by sons, Stephen, Timothy (Susan) and Andrew (Seema); brother, Ted (Sally); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A service will be scheduled later at Dayton (Ohio) National Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
Bob was a pioneer and a pilgrim. I was honored to have served with him at TRAC-LEE. -G2
Gordon Goodwin
Work
October 3, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of Bob so soon after losing your mom. Blessed to have known both of them. Prayers for peace. Marty and Lamoine
Lamoine Youker
Friend
September 22, 2021
