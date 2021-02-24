Menu
Robert Whit Morris
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
MORRIS, Robert Whit, "Robbie," lost a hard fought battle from health complications on February 20, 2021. He was born in Washington, D.C. on Valentine's Day, 1952, becoming a special gift for his parents, Harvey Howard and Lucille Pinnell Morris. A loving son, husband, father and grandfather, Robbie was also an astute businessman, serving as owner and Vice President of Sales for Morris Tile Distributors alongside his brother, Harvey. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Sue all over the country, fostering her career as a recognized Plein Air Artist and spending as much time as possible either deep sea fishing or on the beach with their grandkids at their home in Nags Head, North Carolina.

Robbie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzanne Goodwin Morris; his two children, Amanda (Mark) and Whit (Katie); along with five much-loved grandchildren, Tommy, Lily and Charlotte Roberts and Betsy and Carolina Morris. Also surviving are his sister, Patricia Gail Morris; his brother, Harvey (Nikki) and their children and grandchildren; also a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Robbie attended both the University of Richmond and the University of Virginia, where he was always an avid supporter of their football teams. He was proud to have served in the Virginia Air National Guard.

He attended St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond and Saint Andrews By The Sea in Nags Head.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, February 26, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad: tuckahoerescue.org/donate/. "Teach us to count our days that we may gain a wise heart." Psalm 90:12.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robbie is stilled missed and thought of everyday I'm sure. he was a gentleman, a loving father and husband. he loved sharing his times and talking about how proud he was of his wife and family. I've never met a kinder generous man that thought of everyone's happiness before his own. he was a great man and true friend to me. Love you Robbie <3
cheri ward
Work
February 18, 2022
I knew Robbie and Suzanne Morris when I worked at Kitty Hawk Rentals/Beach Realty & Construction. Robbie was a true Gentleman and a pleasure to be around. There will never be a kinder soul and we have all been blessed to have known Robbie.
Mary Morris Davenport
March 18, 2021
Deepest condolences from the Pierce family from Kill Devil Hills, NC. Kenny and Robbie have been friends since Kenny did his concrete at his Nags Head Ocean Front home. We are so sad to hear this news and send are prayers to the family. Robbie was such a gentle soul and he will be missed!
Kenny and Karen Pierce
March 10, 2021
Whit: You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We think the world of your family. With Deepest Sympathy, Bill Turnbull, on behalf of all of the Turnbulls
The Turnbulls
March 1, 2021
William Turnbull
March 1, 2021
Suzanne and dear family of Robbie, I am so sad to hear this. he was a good great man. heaven has truly gained and honest sweet angel. So very sorry for your great admired sweet loss. He could light up a room when he walked in it <3
Cheri Ward
February 26, 2021
Sincere condolences from the family of NARI Central VA. Prayers for peace and comfort found in the many years of love shared by your family.
Sherry Minson
February 26, 2021
Mickey Trammel American Olean
February 25, 2021
I am so very sorry that you and the world have lost Robbie. He was so full of love and cheer. We will remember him fondly forever.
Kim and Charles Glenn
February 25, 2021
Panaria USA, Marco and Jason
February 25, 2021
Ben Bixler
February 25, 2021
Doug Hayes
February 25, 2021
