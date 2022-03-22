PETTIS, Rev. Dr. Robert L., Sr., transitioned from this life to rest eternally in his heavenly home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Dr. Pettis was born December 2, 1954 in San Franciso to the late William and Vadie Pettis. On May 29, 1981, Dr. Pettis received the Pastoral call to serve at Zion Baptist Church. As the spiritual leader for over 40 years, he made great emphasis on individual and group ministries and offered many courses of training in the ministry. Discipleship, Evangelism, Children's Church, Outreach, L.O.G.O.S., Women's Bible Fellowship, Mid-Day Bible Study, Drama, Liturgical Dance, New Members Classes, Media, Newletter and the Maryland Taft Scholarship are among the ministries which have been established as a result of Pastor Pettis' vision.



Dr. Pettis leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Palma D. Pettis; daughters, Nichole and Ashley Pettis; son, Robert Lee Pettis Jr.; sister, Crystal Pettis; sisters-in-law, Delfina Pettis and Shirley Sheppard; nephews, Will Pettis (Akiah) and Travis Terry (Wendy); niece, Pamela Pettis-Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Family will receive friends Friday, March 25, 2022 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at United Nations International Church, 214 Cowardin Ave. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2022.