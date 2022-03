PAPE, Ron, 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 10, 2022. Born in Vermont, he was an Army veteran and a small sporting goods business owner. Survivors include two daughters, Ronda (Hooman) and Kelly (Brian); granddaughter, Ava; former spouse, Audrey; and sister, Bev. In keeping with the wishes of Ron, there will be no services.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.