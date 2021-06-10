DOBY, Ronald Leslie, 72, lived and loved life. The evidence of his love for all his family was seen by everyone. A man of few words, yet exhibited deep convictions on the things of life. A fun-loving person, everyone enjoyed being associated with Ronnie, especially all his golfing buddies! Born and raised in Durham, N.C., he later relocated to Richmond, Va. with his work. Family vacations were special with him and many laughs accompanied those times. Kids and especially his grandchildren were special to Ronnie. A Celebration of Life for Ronnie Doby will be held on June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Green Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mountain Top Youth Camp at mtyc.com
, where Ronnie was among the very first campers back in 1963.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.