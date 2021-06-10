Menu
Ronald Leslie Doby
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
DOBY, Ronald Leslie, 72, lived and loved life. The evidence of his love for all his family was seen by everyone. A man of few words, yet exhibited deep convictions on the things of life. A fun-loving person, everyone enjoyed being associated with Ronnie, especially all his golfing buddies! Born and raised in Durham, N.C., he later relocated to Richmond, Va. with his work. Family vacations were special with him and many laughs accompanied those times. Kids and especially his grandchildren were special to Ronnie. A Celebration of Life for Ronnie Doby will be held on June 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Green Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mountain Top Youth Camp at mtyc.com, where Ronnie was among the very first campers back in 1963.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Magnolia Green Golf Club
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for his family and their loss. Ronnie was always willing to share a smile and a giggle to make your day better. May he rest in peace and may his family find comfort.
Susan Vafiadis
Work
June 15, 2021
Ronnie was always a shining example of God's love. Always with a smile and a kind and funny greeting. He will be sorely missed. May God comfort his family and friends.
Alan Tuck
June 11, 2021
Ronnie was truly an example of what God meant a man to be. A friend in deed. I pray that I can be this type of a man to those I come in contact with during my lifespan. Ronnie will be truly missed, he left his mark on all that knew him. Fly high my friend.
Ricko Boyd
Work
June 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to his family. Such a good man. I worked with him at Overnite / Freight. Always so kind and polite.
Katy Belcher
June 10, 2021
Ronnie was super nice. He was very personable and friendly
Loretta Hitchcock work
Work
June 10, 2021
Ronnie was a great guy! Always smiling! He was my cousin. Family get togethers will never be the same without his presence. Rest In Peace Ronnie. Praying for you family. You are with your pop and sister! Enjoy!
Tammy Cohn
Family
June 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Ronnie was a very friendly guy, always smiling and always had something nice to say to everyone. He will be missed.
Ty Fleming
Work
June 10, 2021
Get us a starting time Dobes. Til we meet again. RIP
Larry Shore
Friend
June 10, 2021
I worked with Ronnie at UPS Freight. I never saw him without a smile on his face. He had a bubbly personality and always had a kind word. Rest in peace sir.
Andy Stroud
June 10, 2021
The nicest guy you ever want to meet. Always had a smile. He will be missed. God bless his family.
Carolyn Dawson
Work
June 10, 2021
I worked with Ronnie at UPS Freight. He was a tremendous employee who was always fun to be around. Rest in peace, Ronnie.
Kevin Thompson
Work
June 10, 2021
Ronnie was a good man, and was a Friend of mine. My Condolences to the family
Frank Underwood
Work
June 10, 2021
I enjoyed working with Ronnie at UPS Freight and playing with him in company golf outings, he had such a positive outlook on life. Rest In Peace my friend.
Tom Murphy
June 10, 2021
