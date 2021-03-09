Menu
Rosa Lee Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
JONES, Mrs. Rosa Lee, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wellington Robinson Jr.; her second husband, Olando Jones; and one son, Everett Robinson. She is survived by three daughters, Stella Harding (Spencer Sr.), Vera Winfrey and Pauline Fitzgerald; two sons, Wellington Robinson III (Carmen) and Anthony Robinson Sr. (Brenda); nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one sister Gerri Alston; one brother, Donald Croger; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Florence Flournoy and Laverne Robinson; one brother-in-law, Calvin Robinson; and other relatives and friends, among them her caretakers, LaHoma Morgan and Karla Barber. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Jones can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Dr. Stephen Hewlett officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:45a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pauline, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She lived a long enduring life. I am so glad I did get to meet and enjoy her company. She was truly a woman of wisdom and life. I enjoyed talking with her. I know that she will truly be missed. My condolences and prayers goes out to you and your family. Beverly Hayes
Kiara LaTavia Hayes
March 14, 2021
My deepest condolences and prayers goes out to the Robinson family because you all know that your mother was also a mother of mines.
Rev James "JD" Harrison
March 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
Ms. Pauline I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Condolences to you and your family. Monique Lewis and family
Monique Lewis
March 11, 2021
My condolences to the family. Grandma Rosa was family to me and she will be truly missed. I will miss her kind spirit and heart. I love you Grandma Rosalee rest well TT
TaraTT Powell
March 9, 2021
I love you grandma. You lived such a long and beautiful life and I´m so thankful for all the times we had together as a family. You will be missed tremendously
Tiara
March 9, 2021
