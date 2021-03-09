JONES, Mrs. Rosa Lee, age 94, of Richmond, departed this life March 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wellington Robinson Jr.; her second husband, Olando Jones; and one son, Everett Robinson. She is survived by three daughters, Stella Harding (Spencer Sr.), Vera Winfrey and Pauline Fitzgerald; two sons, Wellington Robinson III (Carmen) and Anthony Robinson Sr. (Brenda); nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one sister Gerri Alston; one brother, Donald Croger; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Florence Flournoy and Laverne Robinson; one brother-in-law, Calvin Robinson; and other relatives and friends, among them her caretakers, LaHoma Morgan and Karla Barber. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Jones can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. Dr. Stephen Hewlett officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to.