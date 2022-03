WALKER, Ruby V., departed this life March 21, 2022. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Moore Street Baptist Church, 1408 W. Leigh St., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.