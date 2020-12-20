WHITTON, Ruby M., 93, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Whitton. She was the youngest of nine children born to Mabel M. Wooldridge and Raymond D. Montgomery. She is survived by her son, Michael Whitton (Kim); daughter, Robin W. McKinney (Philip); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Ruby retired from Thalhimers Beauty Salon and made friends easily. She was often seen at Chesterfield Towne Center, sharing a chuckle with mall walkers. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. We would like to invite family and friends to join us online at https://boxcast.tv/view/ruby-montgomery-whitton-846990
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.