Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Farrar Arndt
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
ARNDT, Mrs. Sandra Farrar, 68, of Chesterfield County, Va., passed away on March 16, 2022, with her loving husband of 50 years by her side.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Farrar; and brother, Michael Farrar. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Arndt; daughter, Amy Eddy (William); son, Jeremy Arndt (Frankie); mother, Lillian Farrar; brother, David Farrar; and her three grandchildren she adored, John and Jerry Eddy and Kady Arndt.

She loved her family and friends, time on the beach, shopping with her daughter, trips with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sandra was one of the most genuine, kind person I have ever met. She helped me out at work so many times. I'm so sorry she has passed away do soon.
Susan Byrne
Work
March 22, 2022
Hazel Anita Davis
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results