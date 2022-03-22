ARNDT, Mrs. Sandra Farrar, 68, of Chesterfield County, Va., passed away on March 16, 2022, with her loving husband of 50 years by her side.



She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Farrar; and brother, Michael Farrar. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Arndt; daughter, Amy Eddy (William); son, Jeremy Arndt (Frankie); mother, Lillian Farrar; brother, David Farrar; and her three grandchildren she adored, John and Jerry Eddy and Kady Arndt.



She loved her family and friends, time on the beach, shopping with her daughter, trips with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.