FORE, Sarah McMurdo, 83, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She is now reunited with her husband of 55 years, George Elfe Fore. Born March 7, 1938, to Charles Edward and Louise Curtis McMurdo, Sarah attended Thomas Jefferson High School, earned a master's at VCU, enjoyed teaching math at Liberty Middle School and after retiring, teaching math at J. Sargeant Reynolds. Sarah was always smiling, a devoted homemaker, a Master Gardener, loved cooking and baking, her cats and especially loved spending time with her family and friends at Ocracoke Island, N.C. She and George enjoyed traveling cross-country visiting family and friends, touring overseas and attending three Olympic Games. She was very involved in the various programs of The Church of the Epiphany, including the choir, teaching VBS and the Adult Sunday School class. She took special interest in the church's outreach to the less fortunate members of the community. We will miss her most for the loving way she cared for others and the incredible role model she was to us as a wife, mother and disciple of Christ. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Fore Baird (Chuck), Susan Fore Vinson (John) and George Edward Fore (Linda); grandchildren, Keren Barden (Cliff), Matthew Vinson (Heather), Joey and Meredith Vinson, Kristen Rabun (Drew), Chavis Fore (Stacy), John Tolson (Wendy) and Amanda Valenzuela (Victor); great-grandchildren, Ethan Barden, Noelle, Vera, Justus, Shalom and Myles Vinson, Lily Fore, Lumin Valenzuela and Paxton and Preston Rabun; brother, Charles Keith McMurdo (Heidi); sister, Mary McMurdo Griffith (Herb); and many loved nieces and nephews. Our family is extremely grateful for the loving and patient care given by every single member of the Westminster Canterbury Gables/Parsons staff. A celebration service will be held 12 noon Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Living Word Assembly, located at 12718 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Westminster Canterbury Richmond Employee Christmas Fund, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2022.