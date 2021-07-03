Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sidney Bruce Meade
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
MEADE, Sidney Bruce, of Henrico, Va., 92, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.

Bruce was born and raised in Castlewood, Virginia, and was a very independent man with a work ethic and desire to take care of his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Carrie Dell (Stevens); parents, John and Bessie (Repass) Meade; brothers, Horace, Claude "Lefty," Kenneth, Earl "Spud" and James "Dude"; and granddaughter, Maggie Faye.

He is survived by his children, Michael Bruce (Brenda), John "Terry" William (Elaine) and Sheri Kimberly Meade-Durrette (Greg); his grandchildren, Scott, Julia, Tasha, Mikey, Troy, Christian and Brandon; his great-grandchildren, Jessica, Izabelle, Kenzington, Haley Gayle, Ryan, Garrett, Wyatt, Camden and Bryce; his sisters, Shirley Hill, Shelva Meade and Sue Martin; along with numerous special nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. with the Reverend Bill Crawford officiating. The family will host a dinner at the Castlewood Fire Hall in Castlewood, Va.

Online condolences may be sent to the Meade family through our website at castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
4
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Temple Hill Memorial Park
Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Castlewood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.