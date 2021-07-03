MEADE, Sidney Bruce, of Henrico, Va., 92, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.
Bruce was born and raised in Castlewood, Virginia, and was a very independent man with a work ethic and desire to take care of his family. He was predeceased by his wife, Carrie Dell (Stevens); parents, John and Bessie (Repass) Meade; brothers, Horace, Claude "Lefty," Kenneth, Earl "Spud" and James "Dude"; and granddaughter, Maggie Faye.
He is survived by his children, Michael Bruce (Brenda), John "Terry" William (Elaine) and Sheri Kimberly Meade-Durrette (Greg); his grandchildren, Scott, Julia, Tasha, Mikey, Troy, Christian and Brandon; his great-grandchildren, Jessica, Izabelle, Kenzington, Haley Gayle, Ryan, Garrett, Wyatt, Camden and Bryce; his sisters, Shirley Hill, Shelva Meade and Sue Martin; along with numerous special nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. with the Reverend Bill Crawford officiating. The family will host a dinner at the Castlewood Fire Hall in Castlewood, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the Meade family through our website at castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2021.