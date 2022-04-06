WHITEHEAD, Stanhope Kelly, 73, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022. He succumbed to complications of a chronic medical condition at his home in Weems, Virginia.



Stan was born August 28, 1948, to Charles and Connie Whitehead in Richmond. After Stan graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1966, he went on to serve four years for our country in the U.S. Army, where amongst other things, he served bravely as a helicopter door-gunner in the Vietnam War, earning a bronze star and a Purple Heart. After the military, he would assume control of his father's wholesale food distribution business, rising to great heights in the industry, cultivating the small proprietorship into a burgeoning local powerhouse. After a brief stint as a restauranteur in Key West, Florida, he settled into a real estate career, where he closed out his professional accomplishments in the greater Chesapeake Bay area.



In his spare time, he loved being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and he traveled all over the world in search of exotic game and marine species. Stan also enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends, as well as loving on his dogs and cats, that were as much like family to him as people.



One of Stan's biggest accomplishments was being a father. He had always cherished his children and considered himself lucky to have two. His children, Tamie and Jason, called their dad a superhero and even as adults, still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs and taught them to seize and enjoy every moment life has to offer.



Stan's larger than life personality endeared him to everyone who knew him. He had a gift of making one feel like family and was just the kind of person who drew people in. His sense of humor was second to none and he was just as compassionate as he was funny. He never lost his childlike spirit and love of life. He was the kind of person who can truly never be replaced.



He is survived by his wife, Maria Monroe Whitehead; his daughter, Tamie Whitehead Summerfield; his son, Jason Stanhope Whitehead; and grandson, Wesley Ray Summerfield. He also leaves behind two sisters, Helen Bradford Whitehead Dale and Evelyn Whitehead Hutson.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Northern Neck Partners for Pets, P.O. Box 361, Irvington, Va. 22480.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.



