DERR, Stephen "Porky" Glenn, Sr., 68, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away September 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Franklin Derr Sr. and Norma Jeanne Clarke; and nieces, Brandi and Carol. He is survived by his children, Stephen Derr Jr. and Ashley (William) Hawkins; brothers and sisters, Mary, Frank (Debbie), Patty (Butch); nieces and nephews, Bethanne, Duke, Paul, Lacie; grandchildren, Makennah, Kaylee, Brystol, Clara, Elijah; and many close friends who are like family. Stephen was an avid hunter and fisherman, who lived his life to the fullest. Stephen retired from CSX Railroad after over 40 years of dedicated service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, at Ashland Moose Lodge 2099, 11299 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.