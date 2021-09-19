Menu
Stephen Glenn "Porky" Derr Sr.
DERR, Stephen "Porky" Glenn, Sr., 68, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away September 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Franklin Derr Sr. and Norma Jeanne Clarke; and nieces, Brandi and Carol. He is survived by his children, Stephen Derr Jr. and Ashley (William) Hawkins; brothers and sisters, Mary, Frank (Debbie), Patty (Butch); nieces and nephews, Bethanne, Duke, Paul, Lacie; grandchildren, Makennah, Kaylee, Brystol, Clara, Elijah; and many close friends who are like family. Stephen was an avid hunter and fisherman, who lived his life to the fullest. Stephen retired from CSX Railroad after over 40 years of dedicated service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, at Ashland Moose Lodge 2099, 11299 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ashland Moose Lodge 2099
11299 Washington Hwy, Ashland, VA
Porky was a great friend and certainly one of the nicest people I've ever met. He lived a life in full.
Mark W. Greenstreet
December 18, 2021
Always a pleasure to work with and be around. I retired in 1999
Johnny vaughan csx train driver
Work
October 18, 2021
Steve was a great guy. Some great memories. God bless.
John Treaster
Friend
September 27, 2021
Prayers to his family. He was a great guy.
Christine Hughes
Friend
September 23, 2021
Steve was a great guy whom I truly enjoyed working with. He will be missed!
Chuck Logan
Work
September 21, 2021
