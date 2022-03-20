WOODWARD, Stephen Alexander "Woody", born on May 9, 1983. Our hearts are completely shattered with the unexpected passing of our beloved youngest son, Stephen, who left us too soon on March 4, 2022, at the age of only 38. Stephen was born in Richmond and graduated from St. Christopher's School with the Class of 2001. He continued his education at The College of William & Mary, where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 2005. Woody loved the outdoors. He rowed stroke on the W&M heavyweight crew and then, in Richmond, participated in demanding physical training with X-Team Fitness. Known for his spirited wit and friendly ways, Stephen infused every room he entered with his kind manner and glowing inner light. He was ever ready to lend a helping hand no matter the task, providing enjoyable camaraderie while attending to the work. For the past 15 years, Stephen was employed as a Superintendent at The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, working on such diverse projects as the "Intimidator 305" roller coaster at Kings Dominion, the Augusta Health Heart & Vascular Center, the Winchester Medical Center and the UVA Musculoskeletal Center, among many others. Stephen is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Elaine Woodward; brothers, Philip (Lyla) and Andrew; and his adoring niece and nephews, Maia, Isa, Carter, Leo, Ace and Ross. Also missing him greatly are his uncles and aunts, Carl and Kathy Woodward, Elizabeth Winchester, Paul and Christy Hutton, Jane Hutton and Anita Hutton; and his cousins, Matthew Woodward, Chrissy Dougherty, Carol Lucking, Amy Hutton, Sarah Hutton, Michael Hutton, John Hutton and Ben Haynes. Stephen was predeceased by his uncles, Roy Winchester and Peter Hutton. A service celebrating the life of Stephen "Woody" Woodward will be held Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North Fifth Street, in downtown Richmond, Virginia 23219. Parking is available in the adjoining deck. In order to memorialize Stephen, his former teammates and the Friends of William & Mary Rowing have established the Stephen ""Woody"" Woodward '05 Memorial Rowing Endowment. Woody had a lasting impact on everyone who knew him and those of us who rowed with him look forward to the impact that Woody's endowment will have on the future of William & Mary Rowing. The endowment will provide distributions of earnings on an annual basis to support the operations of the Club Rowing program at the College of William & Mary. If you would like to join us in honoring Woody by making a donation to his endowment, you can follow the link below to donate online. If willing, we recommend each donor click ""In memory of" and "yes" in order to share your name with Woody's family. Please include "Stephen Woodward" in the comments.