CONNELL, Sue Ann Kidd, 85, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2022. She was the widow of Willis Hale Connell, her husband of 62 years. She is survived by four children, Beth Moore (Richard), Pam Bennett (Glenn), Clifford Connell (Betsy) and Crystal Breedlove; six grandchildren, Richard Moore II (Modjulie), Jonathan Moore, Michael Bennett, Jessie Grimes (Tom), Sueanna Breedlove and Camryn Breedlove; five great-grandchildren, Miles Moore, Vera Bennett, Greta Moore, Elliott Moore and Hayley Grimes; and a number of loving nieces and nephews. Sue was a member of Tomahawk Baptist Church for many years, serving in a number of capacities. She was a retired x-ray technician for McGuire VA Hospital. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, April 5, at Tomahawk Baptist Church, Midlothian, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tomahawk Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.