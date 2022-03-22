NORMAN, Terry Austin, 77, of Hanover, surrounded by his family, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022. Terry was known by most as a funny, kind and all too generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He had a witty and keen sense of humor that earned him the title of "Mayor" by the assisted living facility's staff and fellow residents alike. He had a fierce love for his children and grandchildren, to whom he was lovingly called "Papa." He loved being outdoors, the beach, Hershey bars, NCAA basketball and all things Tar Heels. Terry grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C., but spent a better part of his life in the Richmond area, following retirement from IBM after 30 years of dedicated service. He had another similar career in the insurance industry for the next 20-plus years. Terry was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and had a deep sense of pride for this accomplishment.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence Norman. He is survived by his four children, Brent Norman (Amy), John Norman (Crystal), Taylor Andrews (Stephen) and Tim Norman (Kayleigh); his five grandchildren, Mya, Brody, Austin, Bryce and Conner; his love and partner, Debbie Norman; and many others. A celebration of Terry's life will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or online at www.alz.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2022.