Thomas Clay "Turk" Dandridge
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
DANDRIDGE, Thomas Clay "Turk", 72, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. He was born at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville in 1949, to the late Dr. William Robert Dandridge and Hetty Wray Hurd Dandridge. Tom received his bachelor's from Randolph-Macon College and a master's from Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Hospital Administration. He started his career at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He then joined Hospital Corporation of America as a COO of Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, Ga. He moved to CEO of Fish Memorial Hospital in Deland, Fla. In 1988, Tom became the CEO and Associate Hospital Director for the University of Mississippi Center in Jackson. From 1993 to 2017, he was President and CEO of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties of South Carolina, from where he retired in 2017. He was the catalyst behind many achievements in these counties. Tom received many awards and accolades while serving Orangeburg and South Carolina to improve healthcare. Among his many accomplishments, he was named "Man of the Year in 2012," President of the S.C. Hospital Association, Trustee for the Duke Endowment, Palmetto Health Trust Board, Palmetto Health Care Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce Board in Orangeburg and named to the "Hospital 100 Leadership and Strategy Conference" and to their Advisory Board. Tom led in the development of the hospital's Women's Breast Health Center and Bariatric Surgery Center and executed a Clinical Affiliation with the Medical University of South Carolina and, he oversaw the state's largest wound care center.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Dawn Ward Dandridge; Dr. William Robert Dandridge Jr.; James Hurd Dandridge, his wife, Debi and his daughters, Eliza Dandridge Laluna, her husband, Stephen and Julia Dandridge; Anne Wray Dandridge Conrad, her recently deceased husband, Carter Conrad and their their sons, Hunter Conrad, his wife, Rachael with their children (Jayden and Gavin) and Haden Dandridge Conrad. The family anticipates a Celebration of Life after the first of the year.

Donations in memory of Tom may be sent to 1) Operation Healing Forces, operationhealingforces.org/; 2) Charlottesville Free Clinic, (434) 296-5525, cvillefreeclinic.org/donate; 3) American Civil War Museum in Richmond, (804) 649-1861, acwm.org/ways-to-support.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
Turk was a neighbor in our adolescent years, classmate in high school and my parents and his parents were good friends. Unfortunately, our paths have not passed in many years for which I have regrets. He will be missed and my condolences to his family.
Lee McLean
December 17, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. As Coordinator of HOP, Mr. Dandridge offered total support of this grant that serviced the medicaid eligible uninsured. His dedication to TRMC and heath care in this region was always paramount. Blessings to the family, Rest In Peace Mr. Dandridge!
Mary Jordan
Work
December 15, 2021
It surprised me to hear of Mr. Dandridge passing. My deepest sympathy for your loss. I worked as staff @ TRMC while he was there.
Elizabeth
December 13, 2021
