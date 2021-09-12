TONEY, Thomas "Tommy" Michael Joseph, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1943, in Richmond, Va., Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Badge Joseph and Madlyn Ann Simon.
Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Carolyn Sue Bendall Toney; his two loving daughters, Denise Marie Toney and Carol Ann Morris; and four grandchildren, Nicole Marie, Ashley Brooke, Brandon Wade and Tyler Joseph. Tommy also leaves behind two sisters, Terri Matzen (Norm) and Jeanette Waters; and his brother, Charles Toney.
Fondly known by many as the "Budweiser Man," Tommy retired from Brown Distributing Company after nearly 40 years of dedicated service. Tommy was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed spending most weekends hosting cookouts at his house with family and friends and lots of loud music. He lived life to the fullest!! Everyone that met Tommy was immediately drawn to him and loved him. He loved playing golf, cards and horseshoes and listening to country music. He will forever be missed by so many, especially his family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a prayer service and rosary at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, at Bliley's Funeral Home – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tommy's memory to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church at http://stanthonymaronitechurch.org/
.
