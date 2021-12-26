WARREN, Thomas Edward, 79, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 19, 2021, at his home. His wife of 56 years, Dorothea M. Warren, was with him as he passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Billie Warren; his sister, Helen (Alvin) Madison; and two brothers, Duncan and Richard Warren.



In addition to his wife; Thomas is survived by his three sons, Kevin (Robin), Preston (Tammy), Kyle (Heather); and his daughter, Tara Neely (Jamie); 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one brother, Henry (Debbie); and two sisters, Betty Clayton and Catherine Russell.



Thomas loved life, his family and friends and the United States of America. He enjoyed air shows and playing music. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1961. Thomas retired from DuPont after nearly 38 years of service between ICI Americas and the DuPont Plant in Hopewell, Va.



A celebration of Thomas' life service will be held January 15 at 11 a.m. at Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23234.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glory Reins Ranch, 1587 Plank Road, Farmville, Va. 23901.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.