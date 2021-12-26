WARREN, Thomas Edward, 79, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 19, 2021, at his home. His wife of 56 years, Dorothea M. Warren, was with him as he passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Billie Warren; his sister, Helen (Alvin) Madison; and two brothers, Duncan and Richard Warren.
In addition to his wife; Thomas is survived by his three sons, Kevin (Robin), Preston (Tammy), Kyle (Heather); and his daughter, Tara Neely (Jamie); 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one brother, Henry (Debbie); and two sisters, Betty Clayton and Catherine Russell.
Thomas loved life, his family and friends and the United States of America. He enjoyed air shows and playing music. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1961. Thomas retired from DuPont after nearly 38 years of service between ICI Americas and the DuPont Plant in Hopewell, Va.
A celebration of Thomas' life service will be held January 15 at 11 a.m. at Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23234.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glory Reins Ranch, 1587 Plank Road, Farmville, Va. 23901.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
I worked with Tommy at ici/dupont for 29 years he was a great person he did a wonderful job at the plant and was also wonderful to everybody there he will truly be missed and I wish my condolences to all of his family I just found out about his passing which I was truly sorry to hear about there have been so many of us that are not here any longer but I'm sure we will meet again
I will miss your smile. I will miss your laugh. I will miss all the stories you would tell me about our family back in the old day´s. I will miss you so much Uncle Tommy.
I´m so sorry you all are facing this now. My heart and prayers go out to you Dorotha, Kevin, Drew, Tara, and Kyle. Love you guy´s.
Tommy, I will miss you. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
We remember great times with Tommy at some of the airshows and watching his band play at a local restaurant. Tommy with his camera and Joe with his sunburn. He gave us great advice over the years in both good times and bad and we loved participating in family events with him. We have nothing but love for his family and we will miss you Tommy greatly
Tommy was a long standing member of the Young At Heart group For years,
. Loved playing his guitar and singing for us. He will be greatly missed by all. Thanks for sharing your life at Belmont UMC. Sincerely Stuart Layne