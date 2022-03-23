HAND, Tommy Ray, 74, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Kathleen Hand. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Hand Hatcher (Pete); granddaughter, Skyler Grace Dixon; brother, Gary Lee Hand (Karen); nieces, Courtney Bassett (Brian), Whitney Sciotto (Jeff); five great-nieces and nephews and a large and loving extended family. Mr. Hand served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and was retired from Reynolds Metals. Chapel services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Va. with the Rev. Craig Waddell officiating. The family would like to express their appreciation to his angel nurses and CNAs at Lakewood Health Services Center and Medi Home Hospice and to family and friends for their care and compassion during his last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.