STRANE, Veronica F., departed this life January 11, 2022. Born to the late Arthur M. and Helen W. Friend, Veronica was preceded in departure by her husband of 49 years, Melvin D. Strane Sr. She is survived by her son, Melvin Jr. (Carissa); two grandchildren, Charlotte and Miles; sister, Maureen Clark; brother-in-law, Clinton A. Strane (Gwendolyn); three nephews, Howard Moore III (Tracy), Christopher Strane and Michael Strane; great-nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends and family. Veronica was a 1962 graduate of Carver High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Virginia State University. She worked in the Office of Admissions and Records at John Tyler Community College and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Centralia, serving in various roles in her lifetime and most recently as Vice-Chair of the History Committee. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Visitation will be Friday, January 20 at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234, from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, January 22, 2022, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon. Arrangements provided by Mimms Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, komen.org
, the Go Red for Women Initiative, goredforwomen.org
and First Baptist Church Centralia Haven For Hope.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2022.