Veronica F. Strane
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
STRANE, Veronica F., departed this life January 11, 2022. Born to the late Arthur M. and Helen W. Friend, Veronica was preceded in departure by her husband of 49 years, Melvin D. Strane Sr. She is survived by her son, Melvin Jr. (Carissa); two grandchildren, Charlotte and Miles; sister, Maureen Clark; brother-in-law, Clinton A. Strane (Gwendolyn); three nephews, Howard Moore III (Tracy), Christopher Strane and Michael Strane; great-nieces and nephews and a host of loving friends and family. Veronica was a 1962 graduate of Carver High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Virginia State University. She worked in the Office of Admissions and Records at John Tyler Community College and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Centralia, serving in various roles in her lifetime and most recently as Vice-Chair of the History Committee. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Visitation will be Friday, January 20 at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234, from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, January 22, 2022, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon. Arrangements provided by Mimms Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, komen.org, the Go Red for Women Initiative, goredforwomen.org and First Baptist Church Centralia Haven For Hope.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Centralia
2920 Kingsdale Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Schedule Change: Visitation will be held Thursday January 20, 4-7pm at First Baptist Centralia 2920 Kingsdale Road Richmond, VA 23237 A graveside service will be held Saturday January 22 at 1pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831
Melvin Strane Jr
Family
January 20, 2022
My condolences And prayers are with the family Class Member of 1962 Be blessed
Mary Jackson Jones
Friend
January 19, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
January 19, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Pearlie G. Williams
Friend
January 18, 2022
