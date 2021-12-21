BARBER, Vincent E. "Bubba", Jr., passed away peacefully at his Sandston home on December 18, 2021, at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Barber and Barbara Dansby; and his daughter, Penny Barber. Bubba is survived by his wife, Juanita "Nita" Barber; sister, Barbara Jenkins (Kevin); niece, Sarah Jenkins; uncle, Robert Lampie (Mary); grandson, James Barber; great-grandson, Mason Barber; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Bubba worked for Union Envelope as Machine Adjuster from high school graduation until the company closed. He later worked for International Paper Co. until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of VFW Post 8529 and Sandston Moose 1937 and Richmond East Moose 1947. He was a NASCAR and drag racing fan. He was known as "TKT MAN" for many years at Richmond Dragway. He loved the "muscle cars" and his Corvette. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
. The family will assemble for a reception at Henrico Vol. Rescue Squad, 5301 Huntsman Rd., Sandston, Va. 23250, following the graveside service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.