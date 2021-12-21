To the Barber family, my thoughts are with you during this different time. I worked with Bubba on 3rd shift at Union, I was the shift Supervisor and Bubba was a lead adjuster.He used to open the snack bar at lunchtime and he could make an awesome bologna burger! He always helped me with any equipment issues we had! Many a cold night we would unstop the chip system on the roof :( So sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Deana Marshall

