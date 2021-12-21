Menu
Vincent E. "Bubba" Barber Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BARBER, Vincent E. "Bubba", Jr., passed away peacefully at his Sandston home on December 18, 2021, at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Barber and Barbara Dansby; and his daughter, Penny Barber. Bubba is survived by his wife, Juanita "Nita" Barber; sister, Barbara Jenkins (Kevin); niece, Sarah Jenkins; uncle, Robert Lampie (Mary); grandson, James Barber; great-grandson, Mason Barber; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Bubba worked for Union Envelope as Machine Adjuster from high school graduation until the company closed. He later worked for International Paper Co. until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of VFW Post 8529 and Sandston Moose 1937 and Richmond East Moose 1947. He was a NASCAR and drag racing fan. He was known as "TKT MAN" for many years at Richmond Dragway. He loved the "muscle cars" and his Corvette. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. The family will assemble for a reception at Henrico Vol. Rescue Squad, 5301 Huntsman Rd., Sandston, Va. 23250, following the graveside service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nita, we were so very sorry to learn of your husband´s passing. May the good times you shared with Bubba help to sustain you at this sorrowful time. May God´s love help to comfort you now and in the future.
Sharon and Craig Hopson
Family
December 27, 2021
Sorry to hear about Bubba. He was always a joyous person to be around. My prayers to all in the family.
Dollie Walden
Friend
December 22, 2021
To the Barber family, my thoughts are with you during this different time. I worked with Bubba on 3rd shift at Union, I was the shift Supervisor and Bubba was a lead adjuster.He used to open the snack bar at lunchtime and he could make an awesome bologna burger! He always helped me with any equipment issues we had! Many a cold night we would unstop the chip system on the roof :( So sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Deana Marshall
Deana Marshall
December 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Mike Anderson
December 21, 2021
