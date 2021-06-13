HATCHER, Virginia Goodman, 93, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Millard F. Hatcher; parents, Nelford Sr. and Fannie Goodman; brothers, N.R. Goodman Jr., Ronnie Goodman and James Goodman; and sisters, Kay Chavatel and Juanita Vickery. She is survived by her son, Stephen Hatcher; daughter, Sandy Call (David); grandchildren, Jamie Milford, Brian Call (Julie), Taylor Hatcher and Rachel Hatcher; great-grandchild, Nora Hatcher Call; sisters, Barbara Schenk and June Rickavaugh (Dan); brother, Warren Goodman (Joanne); many nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Missy. Virginia was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, and what truly brought her joy was taking care of others. She was a devout and longtime member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond. The family will receive friends June 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a Celebration of Life on June 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Richmond SPCA. For condolences, see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.