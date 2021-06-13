Menu
Virginia Goodman Hatcher
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
HATCHER, Virginia Goodman, 93, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Millard F. Hatcher; parents, Nelford Sr. and Fannie Goodman; brothers, N.R. Goodman Jr., Ronnie Goodman and James Goodman; and sisters, Kay Chavatel and Juanita Vickery. She is survived by her son, Stephen Hatcher; daughter, Sandy Call (David); grandchildren, Jamie Milford, Brian Call (Julie), Taylor Hatcher and Rachel Hatcher; great-grandchild, Nora Hatcher Call; sisters, Barbara Schenk and June Rickavaugh (Dan); brother, Warren Goodman (Joanne); many nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Missy. Virginia was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, and what truly brought her joy was taking care of others. She was a devout and longtime member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church in Richmond. The family will receive friends June 14, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a Celebration of Life on June 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Richmond SPCA. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Interment
Signal Hill Memorial Park
VA
