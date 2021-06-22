SELF, Virginia "Jinny" Starkey, 77, of Richmond, Va., passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Earl Starkey and Virginia Lee Starkey of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Carl Eugene Self. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey Stuart Self of Richmond and Jacquelyn Self Laari of Atlanta; sisters, Jean S. and her husband, Ray D. Martin of Roanoke and Jane S. and her husband, Christopher B. Warner of Richmond; and nieces and nephews, Lisa and Stuart Martin, Sarah Paige Werner and Mary Chris Werner. Jinny graduated from Longwood College in 1965, with a degree in business education and taught at Louisa County High School and Manchester High School. She worked in several businesses in the financial department. Jinny has been a member of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church since 1955, where she served as a Deacon, Elder, on several committees and as a member of the Chancel Choir. A memorial service will be held at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends in the parlor after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 7000 Park Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.