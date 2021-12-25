HARRIS, Vontae L., 32, of Richmond, died December 16, 2021. Surviving are two children, Vontae Jr. and Toriontae Harris (Latoria Jones, mother); fiancee, Jaquasia Kelson; mother, Doretta A. Darden (Michael); two brothers, Virgil Hobson and Kentre Darden; two sisters, Charney Hawkins and Markita Darden; godmother, Theresa Harvey; godgrandparents, James and Edna Harvey; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, December 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 27 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Valarie Coley officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2021.