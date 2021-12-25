Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vontae L. Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
HARRIS, Vontae L., 32, of Richmond, died December 16, 2021. Surviving are two children, Vontae Jr. and Toriontae Harris (Latoria Jones, mother); fiancee, Jaquasia Kelson; mother, Doretta A. Darden (Michael); two brothers, Virgil Hobson and Kentre Darden; two sisters, Charney Hawkins and Markita Darden; godmother, Theresa Harvey; godgrandparents, James and Edna Harvey; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, December 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 27 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Valarie Coley officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results