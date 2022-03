HENLEY, Willa M., departed this life peacefully March 19, 2022. She was born on December 6, 1948. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.