My heartfelt sympathies to Mrs. Vet, my good friend Natasha, Claudia and Carolina, and to the rest of the Vet family. I have fond memories of Mr. and Mrs. Vet who were very kind, and welcomed me into their home throughout the years. Mr. Vet and I always exchanged interesting stories of our travels and little jokes. Sometimes he came off a little dry, but at second glance you knew this was not the case, what a warm and jolly fellow! I have always looked up to the Vets and saw them as a idyllic family, showing me that being family oriented had no limits. All the love shown in this family always impressed me. I am sorry the world lost a man like Mr. Vet, he will me missed. Thank you for touching my life Mr. Vet and the Vet family.

Christian Boswell Friend January 4, 2022