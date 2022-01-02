VET, Mr. Willem Maria, 87, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Natalia Vet; his daughters, Carolina Vet de Prida (Guillermo), Claudia Oystese (Arne) and Natalia J. Vet; his grandchildren, Luis Guillermo Prida, Natalia Prida, Manuel Prida, Alexander Oystese, Sebastian Oystese, Mathias Vet and Julian Vet; and his brother, Co Vet (Marja).
Willem was born in Krommenie, Holland on October 19, 1934. He served in the Royal Netherlands Air Force before starting his career with the tobacco merchant firm of Oscar J. Rohte and Jiskott N.V. He was hired as a trainee and soon sent to Santiago, Dominican Republic for one year, where he fell in love at first sight and soon married Natalia in November of 1959.
He was hired by A.L. van Beek Tobacco Company of Rotterdam, Holland as an Assistant Leaf Buyer in 1961. During his years with the firm, he lived in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Cartagena, Colombia; Rotterdam, Holland; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Richmond, Virginia. He served the company for 30 years, rising to Vice President and later, Director. He retired in 1988 and founded Vetab International, a cigar tobacco leaf brokerage firm.
Over the years, Willem became fluent in five languages, allowing him to make life-long friends throughout the world. He and Natalia traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents. As his family grew, he wanted them all to experience the world together. From Alaska to Russia and many points in-between, he enjoyed planning and treating his children and grandchildren to international cruises. These cherished memories with their "Opa," as he was affectionately called, will always be with them.
His sense of adventure also included flying glider planes. He received his Glider Pilot's License in 1959 and continued flying into his early 80s. He and Natalia were also Bridge Masters, participating and winning tournaments all over the world.
Above all, Willem savored each and every day, always making time to enjoy a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or a fine cigar with his family and friends. He treasured all of life's moments, no matter how great or small.
A Mass celebrating his life will be held on January 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond and also via livestream at: www.stmarysrichmond.org
. Visitation and lunch with the family will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Bon Secours Hospice or St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.