Willem Maria Vet
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA
VET, Mr. Willem Maria, 87, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Natalia Vet; his daughters, Carolina Vet de Prida (Guillermo), Claudia Oystese (Arne) and Natalia J. Vet; his grandchildren, Luis Guillermo Prida, Natalia Prida, Manuel Prida, Alexander Oystese, Sebastian Oystese, Mathias Vet and Julian Vet; and his brother, Co Vet (Marja).

Willem was born in Krommenie, Holland on October 19, 1934. He served in the Royal Netherlands Air Force before starting his career with the tobacco merchant firm of Oscar J. Rohte and Jiskott N.V. He was hired as a trainee and soon sent to Santiago, Dominican Republic for one year, where he fell in love at first sight and soon married Natalia in November of 1959.

He was hired by A.L. van Beek Tobacco Company of Rotterdam, Holland as an Assistant Leaf Buyer in 1961. During his years with the firm, he lived in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Cartagena, Colombia; Rotterdam, Holland; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Richmond, Virginia. He served the company for 30 years, rising to Vice President and later, Director. He retired in 1988 and founded Vetab International, a cigar tobacco leaf brokerage firm.

Over the years, Willem became fluent in five languages, allowing him to make life-long friends throughout the world. He and Natalia traveled extensively, visiting all seven continents. As his family grew, he wanted them all to experience the world together. From Alaska to Russia and many points in-between, he enjoyed planning and treating his children and grandchildren to international cruises. These cherished memories with their "Opa," as he was affectionately called, will always be with them.

His sense of adventure also included flying glider planes. He received his Glider Pilot's License in 1959 and continued flying into his early 80s. He and Natalia were also Bridge Masters, participating and winning tournaments all over the world.

Above all, Willem savored each and every day, always making time to enjoy a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or a fine cigar with his family and friends. He treasured all of life's moments, no matter how great or small.

A Mass celebrating his life will be held on January 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond and also via livestream at: www.stmarysrichmond.org. Visitation and lunch with the family will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Bon Secours Hospice or St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
9505 Gayton Rd., Richmond, VA
Jan
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
livestream at: www.stmarysrichmond.org
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We waren blij dat we aanwezig konden zijn bij de rouwmis voor Wil, ondanks de afstand. Een heel mooi afscheid. We zijn in gedachte bij jullie allen, in het bijzonder bij Natalia,Corolina, Claudia,Natasha en bij de overige familieleden. We zijn blij met de herinneringen die we hebben aan onze bezoeken aan Richmond en aan de familiebijeenkomsten bij van der Valk. We denken veel aan jullie.Lieve groet uit Groningen, Co en Marja. ..
Co Vet Marja Mulder
Family
January 5, 2022
Querida Familia Vet, Sentimos mucho la pérdida de Willem y sabemos el enorme vacío que deja. Nos ha dejado un gran ser humano que siempre priorizó la unión y bienestar familiar, siempre dispuesto a ayudar en lo que hiciera falta, un ejemplo a seguir para todos los que nos quedamos. Con su gran estatura imponía, pero en realidad era un gentle giant con un sentido del humor bastante holandés que se ganaba el cariño de todos. Siempre lo recordaremos con un gran cariño.
Aurora Mastenbroek
Friend
January 5, 2022
My heartfelt sympathies to Mrs. Vet, my good friend Natasha, Claudia and Carolina, and to the rest of the Vet family. I have fond memories of Mr. and Mrs. Vet who were very kind, and welcomed me into their home throughout the years. Mr. Vet and I always exchanged interesting stories of our travels and little jokes. Sometimes he came off a little dry, but at second glance you knew this was not the case, what a warm and jolly fellow! I have always looked up to the Vets and saw them as a idyllic family, showing me that being family oriented had no limits. All the love shown in this family always impressed me. I am sorry the world lost a man like Mr. Vet, he will me missed. Thank you for touching my life Mr. Vet and the Vet family.
Christian Boswell
Friend
January 4, 2022
Frank Behrens
Family
January 4, 2022
Frank Behrens
Family
January 4, 2022
Frank Behrens
Family
January 4, 2022
Mi querida Tia Natalia, Carolina, Claudia y Natashja. Que triste noticias nos llego con Navidad. Nuestro Oom Wil no esta mas. Que tristesa y que gran perdida para Ustedes y nosotros. Para la familia Behrens, la familia Vet siempre ha sentido como familia. Desde que nos conocemos en Aruba Beach Club en 1979. Y todavia. Siempre pensamos en Tante Natie y Oom Wil. Cada vez que nos encontremos (en Miami con Natasja) fueron occasiones especiales, siempre con mucho alegria, amistad y amor. Algo normal. Algo que siempre estaba aunque no nos hemos visto frequente. Pero cuando nos vemos visto, siempre fue como estar en familia. Muy especial. Y jamas voy a olvidad la ultima vez que nos vemos, por sorpresa! En el hotel Van der Valk en Schiphol, algunos anos atras, cuando nuestros padres todavia estaban viviendo. Tante Natie y Oom Wil otra vez de viaja, esta vez a Hong Kong, para un Crucero a Kaapstad, Surafrica. Una noche inolvidable! Simplemente nos econtremos en el hotel y cenemos. Muy bonito y muy especial. Y asi me recuerdo oom Wil. Siempre alegre y siempre de regreso de un viaje. Siempre con puros y aveces un trajo! Como en Aruba, cuando Oom Heinz y Oom Wil tomaron mucho ron de Santo Vincente, la isla de nuestra Susa, Faith. Ella trajo el ron, que de repente fue super fuerte. Entonces Oom Heinz y Oom Wil estaban bine bola con dos puros muy grandes! Jajajaja. Inolvidable. Y el tiempo que quedemos en la casa en Richmond de vacacions. Que fantastico de tener un Tante Natie y Oom Wil en los Estados Unidos. Las memorios estan grabados en nuestros mentes y no les vamos a perder nunca. La familia Vet sigue siendo familia! Les queremos desear muchisima fuerte con estra gran perdida. Agradesidos somos para su amistad, amor y energia positiva que siempre nos una. Espero que Oom Wil ya ha tomado un ron y un tuitknak con oon Heinz y que estan sonriendo, viendo a nosotros, disfrutando de nuestras vidas. Yo espero que nos podemos ver prontos en algun lugar, para abrazarnos y sentir la coneccion que hay entre nuestras familias, pensando en ellos que amamos tanto. Fuerza y estan en nuestros corazones. En nombre de la familia Behrens, Frank.
Frank Behrens
Family
January 4, 2022
Un gran hombre,una vida plena y un legado en su familia de amor.
Tete y Jose Antonio Duran
Friend
January 4, 2022
Lieve familie, ik wens jullie heel veel sterkte met het verlies van jullie man, vader en opa. Ook al zagen we elkaar niet zo vaak, ik heb mooie en warme herinneringen aan ome Wil. Zijn bezoekjes aan Nederland, alleen, samen met tante Natalia, of met de hele familie, het was altijd mooi en gezellig. Hij was oprecht, lief en altijd geïnteresseerd. Uitgebreid lunchen bij opa en oma thuis, of uit eten bij van Van Der Valk, het zijn mooie herinneringen. Ook toen ik samen met Rosanne bij jullie op bezoek was ontbrak het ons aan niks. Hij zal gemist worden!
Niels Klaver
Family
January 4, 2022
natalia en familie, ik zal aan jullie denken in deze moeilijke tijd. ook al zag ik jullie niet vaak, wil zal gemist worden. mijn condolences en knuffels
hanneke schaafsma
Friend
January 3, 2022
Mieke en Anneke
January 2, 2022
Berend en Nicole Prummel
January 2, 2022
