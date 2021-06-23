COYNER, William "Bill" Lee, 84, of Sandy Hook, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Lucille and Willard Woodrow Coyner. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jane; daughters, Lisa and Lois; son-in-law, Shawn; beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Kayla, Kiersten and Brookelyn; adored great-grandchildren, Ryan Elizabeth, Sean Braxton and Noah William; and brother, Randall "Randy" Coyner.



Bill was born and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He then went on to graduate and earn his master's from West Virginia University, where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. Bill joined the Army in 1964 and later retired in 1978 as a Lt. Colonel, earning the following decorations and medals: Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two OLC, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Expert Badge with Pistol Bar. After retiring from the Army, Bill went on to have another career working for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. In 2005, he retired in order to care for his newly born grandchildren.



All of the above professional accomplishments are a testament to who he was to the outside world, but this is merely half of his story. To his family and friends, he is described as patient, kind, selfless, loving and generous. If anyone was in need, he would willingly give the shirt off of his back without hesitation. His highest priority was taking care of his family and making sure they did not want for anything. You would often see him at the school picking up his grandchildren or maybe even purchasing some lottery tickets at the local store. He was also a proud lifelong fan of WVU and Steelers football.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a funeral ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002.



