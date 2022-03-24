Menu
William R. Drew Sr.
DREW, William R., Sr., "Signal Kicker," age 89, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Drew; and one son, Kevin Drew. He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Edwards (Tunstall) and Shinise Drew; three sons, William R. Drew Jr. (Karen), Radford Drew and Dwight Drew; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and one sister-in-law, Lorraine Washington. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Drew can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 24, 2022
Rest in Peace Signal Kicker
Janassen (Coke) Pollard
Friend
March 22, 2022
