DREW, William R., Sr., "Signal Kicker," age 89, of Richmond, departed this life March 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Drew; and one son, Kevin Drew. He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Edwards (Tunstall) and Shinise Drew; three sons, William R. Drew Jr. (Karen), Radford Drew and Dwight Drew; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and one sister-in-law, Lorraine Washington. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Drew can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.