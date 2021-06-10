LOWERY, William W., III, of Tappahannock, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. William was the co-owner and operator of Lowery's Restaurant, where he began working with his parents. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment will follow in Essex Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. this evening at the funeral home.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
Please accept my deepest sympathy. I loved Wesley like the brother I never had. I will miss his friendly smile and genuine friendly manner. I´m sorry I did not know of his passing and did not attend his funeral. Jim
Jim Day
Friend
July 4, 2021
Eternal rest grant unto William.
Peace to Sharon, Duby & David.
Charlie & Mary Futchko
June 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Sharon and the Lowery family...the restaurant AND the family memories are HOME to me...a meal shared with my Mother as a child when a storm was approaching on a summer evening when my Daddy was out of town for work was to feel safe and among friends, to being able to take a friend on my birthday, to taking my mother in later years when it was just the two of us on my visits...it was always heartwarming to me to be greeted by William Wesley and Robert Norris as we entered and to chat for a few...may your memories sustain you and may God hold you close In His arms....Ellen
Ellen Charnock Walters
Friend
June 12, 2021
Love and prayers to the Lowery family. You are a southern gentleman and will be missed by all.
Connie Terry
Friend
June 12, 2021
Nice man glad i knew him when i live in tapphannock
tim lowe
Other
June 11, 2021
You are one of a kind. You are forever in our thoughts, you will be missed by many. I keep reminiscing about Lowerys and all the good times we shared. You were always so kind an caring. Rest in peace William