My deepest sympathy to Sharon and the Lowery family...the restaurant AND the family memories are HOME to me...a meal shared with my Mother as a child when a storm was approaching on a summer evening when my Daddy was out of town for work was to feel safe and among friends, to being able to take a friend on my birthday, to taking my mother in later years when it was just the two of us on my visits...it was always heartwarming to me to be greeted by William Wesley and Robert Norris as we entered and to chat for a few...may your memories sustain you and may God hold you close In His arms....Ellen

Ellen Charnock Walters Friend June 12, 2021