MAST, William Wayne, 83, died September 12, 2021, at his home in Amelia, Va. He was born June 21, 1938, in Portsmouth, Va., as the oldest child of Jonas and Mary (Stotzman) Mast. He lived with his family at Deep Creek, Va., until 1955, when they moved to Amelia, Va., where he resided until his death. On October 16, 1959, he married Orpha Jean Yoder. They were married for 62 years. He was a faithful member of Pilgrim Mennonite Church and was ordained deacon there in 1969. In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Darryl (Karen) of Amelia, Va., Karen of Amelia, Va., Keith (Martha) of Kenbridge, Va., Rita of Amelia, Va., Merle (Pam) of South Boston, Va., Glenda of Mifflenburg, Pa. and Mark of Amelia, Va.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers, Floyd Mast (Va.), Dean Mast (Ohio), David Mast (Fla.) and Fred Mast (Va.); two sisters, Ellen Shank and Ruby (Jerry) Yoder, both of Va. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Ann Mast and Mildred Mast; and grandson, Brent Mast. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pilgrim Mennonite Church, where services will be held on Thursday, at 10 a.m. Condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.