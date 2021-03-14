Menu
William "Wild Bill" Napure Sr.
1935 - 2021
NAPURE, William "Wild Bill", Sr., 86, of Richmond, Va., passed away March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Bankert; and girlfriend, Ellie Battle. He is survived by his son, William Napure Jr.; grandchildren, Brandy Wolfe, Nikki Bankert, Billie Jean Bankert, Jessica Bankert, Lexus Bankert and Brandon Bankert; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Hendrick; and his children's mother, Phyllis Napure. He loved racing, live music, the Dallas Cowboys, Western life, especially Western movies and going to pow-wows with Ellie. He also loved eating at his favorite restaurant, Golden Corral. Services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
