William C. Starr
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
STARR, William C., 92, of Powhatan, died April 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, eight years ago. He is survived by his sister, Ellen E. Logan of Sycamore, Ala.; four children, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 12 to 1 p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at 2480 Batterson Rd., in Powhatan. A funeral service will start at 1 p.m. immediately after visitation, with interment following the funeral service in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at Bennettbardenfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, VA
Apr
12
Service
1:00p.m.
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
