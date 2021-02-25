Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cherie Lynn Darr
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary
1999 El Camino Real
Oceanside, CA

Cherie Lynn Darr

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Cherie Lynn Darr, after an extensive battle with her health, passed away on the morning of February 6, 2021 near her home in Oceanside, California.

Cherie was born on November 13, 1960 to Merritt and Marie Jeanne Darr who had been long-term residents of Casper, Wyoming. Merritt had a lengthy career in club and restaurant management at the Casper Petroleum Club and at Darr's Sky King Restaurant. Marie had an extensive career in exploration and land management in the oil and gas industry.

Cherie was raised in Casper and was a graduate of Kelly Walsh High School. In her early years, Cherie discovered her talents in music (primarily in piano and voice) and dance. With these talents she pursued a career in acting, dance and voice spending nearly 30 years working in the Los Angeles area. She later settled in Oceanside.

Cherie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and long-term mate, David Farmer.

She is survived by numerous cousins and friends and will be greatly missed.

Due to the complexities associated with her passing and significant impact from Coronavirus within the State of California, memorial services are still being planned.

Services are expected to be handled through Dignity Memorial/Eternal Hills Memorial Park in Oceanside, California. A posting of the final dates and times for services will be made available online soon.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eternal Hills Cemetery & Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Francis Patrick Harkey
June 16, 2021
Wish I had known you better beautiful ballerina.
Miki Johnson
March 8, 2021
So sorry that we did not have a time to meet and discuss your mother. She had a profound impact on me!!!
Marilyn Dymond Wagner
March 3, 2021
Merging our styles caused great fun! It's a special connection, an ESP that we fell into. At that point the melodies' and rhythms' unique grooves are easily expressed. Memories as these are unforgettable. We won't have another chance to play together, which is such a sad thing. I'm grateful for the time we had, together. Cherie will certainly be missed by many.. Rest in peace.
Buddy Walker
March 3, 2021
Rest in Peace Cherie. You and your loving parents are reunited with God.
Maureen Ogle
March 3, 2021
Cherie was a beautiful lady, a great friend, so talented, she was definitely one of kind. She meant a lot to many, and will be greatly missed.
Renae L Williams
March 1, 2021
She would bring out the best in people.
Kevin Mahaffey
February 26, 2021
What a great Lady! RIP Cherie.
Robin Farnes
February 26, 2021
Thoughts and prayers! To y´all
Michael KROWSKI
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results