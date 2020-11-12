Menu
James R. "Jim" Reed

CASPER – Jim passed away November 7, 2020. He was born September 1, 1942.

Jim was a barber and most recently, until retirement, owner of "All Out Fire Extinguisher".

Jim was predeceased by his parents, grandparents and a brother, Michael.

He is survived by his wife, Liz; sons, Brett and Mark Reed; two grandchildren; brother, Tom; and sister, Judy.

Cremation has taken place and interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Jim requested there be no service.

He will be greatly missed.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
