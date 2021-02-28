Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mike Myer

Mike Myer

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Mike Myer passed away on February 20, 2021 at the Desert Care Facility in Phoenix, Arizona due to long term health issues. Mike was born October 26, 1947 to Mark "Bud" and Polly Myer in Casper, Wyoming. He attended Willard Elementary, East Junior High and graduated from Chadron State College in 1970.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Polly Myer; his brother, Bill and his wife Joan; nephews, Mark (Stephanie) and Ben Myer, all of Phoenix.

Consider commemorating Mike's memory with a donation to the University of Wyoming's Cowboy Joe Club. He will be missed by all.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mike was one of a kind who brought happiness to many. I looked up to him as an athlete and shared good times over the years. He was funny, superbly knowledgeable about anything sports and a natural at making people feel good about themselves. I will miss Mike but I know will see him again one day. Rest In Peace my good friend.
Frank Wojtech
March 11, 2021
Bill. So sorry for your loss We sure had great times on Minnesota St especially tormenting old lady Berry next door.
Greg and Tracy Lamont
February 28, 2021
When I was sports editor of the Casper Star-Tribune, I often traveled with Mike, his parents and his brother Bill to various track meets around the state. Mike was an outstanding track performer, and I always enjoyed my interactions with the Myer family. May Mike rest in peace!
BILL HERALD
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results