Richard Eugene "Richy" Parke
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY

Richard Eugene "Richy" Parke

CASPER - Richard Eugene "Richy" Parke, a devoted, kind, energetic and loving son, father, and friend, died unexpectedly in Mills, Wyoming on December 18, 2021 at the age of 39. He will be dearly missed by many.

He was born July 17, 1982 to Richard and Susie Parke in Casper, Wyoming. He lived his entire life in Casper and attended both Natrona County and Roosevelt High School. In 2016, he received his degree in Diesel Mechanics from Casper College.

Richy was an adventurous son, a wild rambunctious brother, a solid friend, and an active, loving father who enjoyed spending time with literally anyone and everyone. At first glance Richy may have looked like a tough and rough-around-the-edges kind of guy, but to those who knew him well he was a gentle giant who was goofy, kindhearted and would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need. He loved anything fast and wasn't scared to put the pedal to the metal and live his life to the fullest. He was an avid motocross racer and loved almost anything outdoors. He was smart under the hood of any vehicle and could fix pretty much anything. More than anything, though, Richy loved to be a father to his pride and joy, his little mini-me, his son Richard Parke IV. When he wasn't at work he could be found watching or coaching one of the many sports "Little Richy" was in. He was so proud of the athlete his son has grown to be.

Richy was never scared of work. He loved being a mechanic and often spent several hours off the clock at Madd Towing tinkering around with engines, enjoying the smell of diesel fuel and using his newest and coolest tool. Work or play, he was always up to something, with some kind of tool in his hand or grease on his clothes and more energy and enthusiasm than anyone. No matter the task, Richy was up for it.

The way he could make people laugh will undoubtedly be his most missed attribute. Without even trying, he was sure to leave you with a smile on your face, laughing and sometimes even wondering how the heck he came up with some of the stuff he said or did. He was quite a character, larger than life with a vibrancy that filled any space he was in. His huge smile and loud laugh will never be forgotten.

Richy is survived by his son, Richard Parke IV; his father and mother, Richard and Susie Parke of Casper, WY; his sister, Crystal (Drew) Peterson of Gillette, WY; his significant other, Sara Wagner of Casper, WY; and aunts, uncles, and cousins too numerous to count.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grandma and Grandpa Elfering, Grandma and Grandpa Ritz and Grandpa Richard Park I.

The following service will be held for Richy on Wednesday, December 29, 2021: A public visitation will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home at 600 CY Ave. in Casper from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Rock of Ages Church at 956 N. Poplar St. in Casper at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Casper Elks Lodge at 108 E. 7th St.

Today, love a little deeper, laugh a little louder, hold the ones you love a little tighter because tomorrow is never promised.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home
600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY
Dec
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Rock of Ages Church (Casper)
956 N. Poplar, CASPER, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Richy was the best dude ever I still can't belive this is happening I'm so sorry that this is happening Im so angry I'm so confused I'm so stumped an I literally an questioning every thing I know right now my dippest condolence to little richy as well as to both Suzie an Richard Parke u guys did a amazing job raising him he was hands down the coolest realest an happiest guy I have ever known may gods will be done over all amen
Casey Hudgens
Family
December 30, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your son. We are praying and thinking of you during your time of loss. Sincerely Sandra and Bob Setty
Sandra and Robert Setty
December 29, 2021
I send my sincere and deepest condolences to Susie and her family. He was a terrific father a role model to a lot of people. And a smile that was infectious and I pray that everybody that know and loved him feels that warm smile every time they think about him. Here if you need anything Susie and the family . I send love and prayers
Allanna Harvey
Friend
December 28, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Becky Wirth
December 27, 2021
His smile and laugh will always carry on in my heart!
Brandi Vanwinkle
Friend
December 26, 2021
Richy was a great friend to so many people that are in my life. He will definitely be missed! I was glad I got to see you on Halloween. I got to hear my homie laugh and have a good time while wearing that big goofy smile from ear to ear. Thank you Richy for telling me it would be ok when I needed it most. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. Lori H
Lori Hernandez
December 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Richard.
George and Glenda Taylor
December 24, 2021
