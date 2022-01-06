Menu
Joseph "Joe" Fusco Sr.
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Joseph "Joe" Fusco, Sr., EDD

Joseph Fusco Sr., 83, of Tulsa, OK passed away on January, 3, 2022. Joe was born, August 31,1938 in Albany, NY, to John and Michaelina Fusco. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances; his 3 children, Mary Mattioni (Rick) of Tulsa, John Fusco (Jennifer) of Josephine, TX and Joseph Fusco Jr. (Shelly) of Stillwater, OK; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

Joe graduated from St. Michaels College, Winooski, VT, the University of Vermont and received his doctorate from Indiana University. He then came to Tulsa to teach at the University of Tulsa and McClain High School. He then was an Assistant Dean at OSU Osteopathic College. After which he became the head of the Education Department at the American Osteopathic College in Chicago, IL. He went back to secondary education teaching at O'Hara High School in Kansas City, MO. He was then a part-time professor at Penn Valley College until his retirement in 2010.

Joe and Fran eventually moved back to Tulsa in 2018. Joe was always active in the Catholic Church serving as a cantor choir member and on the parish council and others.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 6:00 pm, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday at Church of the Resurrection.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to the Church of Resurrection or the American Cancer Society.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S., Tulsa, OK
Jan
7
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S., Tulsa, OK
Jan
8
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Resurrection
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family, I "knew" Joe casually when a student at St. Michael's College. A fine person.
Ed Daniel, SMC '63, Swanton, VT
School
January 7, 2022
