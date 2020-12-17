Menu
Kenneth Ray Kelley
FUNERAL HOME
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
2103 E 3rd St
Tulsa, OK
Kenneth Ray Kelley, 81, former Operations Manager for Metro Systems and retired President of Popco Distributing, passed away on December 15, 2020. Ken was born on October 1, 1939 and preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bertha Kelley. He was raised in Henryetta, Oklahoma, before moving to Tulsa to begin his work career. Ken is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Lahona Kelley; son, Kevin Kelley and his wife, Tani Kelley; grandson, Ryan Kelley; mother-in-law, Emalee Morgan; and other relatives and friends.

A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Ken was a kind man and a force of nature who loved his family, friends, hard work, motorcycles, and animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal rescue group of your choosing.

Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Ken. We send our sympathies.
Paul and Judy Blystone.
December 17, 2020
