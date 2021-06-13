Menu
Linda Jo Phillips
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Charles Page High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mobley-Dodson Funeral Service - Sand Springs
211 E. Broadway
Sand Springs, OK
Linda Jo Phillips

Linda Jo Phillips, 72, Jenks, formerly of Sand Springs and Tulsa, passed from this life Sunday, May 30, 2021. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. A Memorial service for Linda will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:00am, in the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.

Linda was born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, on August 21, 1948, to Thomas Nicholas Wiley and Annie Wynonna (Adkins) Wiley. She graduated from Charles Page High School, where she was a cheerleader and a contestant in the Miss Sand Springs Beauty Pageant. Linda excelled in Math and was a member of the Tap and Jazz Class. She had a radiant personality and loved having good times with her family and friends. Linda was married to James G. Phillips on March 13, 1992, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were able to enjoy 29 years of marriage prior to her passing. Linda loved being a Mom. Her family meant everything to her. She was a mom that knew how to multitask. Cooking, gardening, raising her flowers and vegetables (especially tomatoes), and entertaining guest in her home. Linda did love to travel and always looked her very best whenever she was out or just hanging around the house. She took great pride in her appearance and in everything she did. Christmas was Linda's favorite Holiday. Her decorating skills were second to none. Linda loved her pets (especially her cats) and one Ruffles Anne that she sadly had to say goodbye to. Linda was a great supporter of the Angel Tree Program and Wounded Vietnam Veterans. She faithfully donated to these Organizations. Linda's beautiful smile and dynamic personality will be missed by both family and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Annie Wiley; daughter, Nicole I. Spencer-Drummond; grandson, Jacob C. Wilson; brother, Nicholas D. Wiley; and pet cat, Ruffles Anne. She is survived by daughters, Andrea M. Spencer, Kristen L. Spencer, Janet Cornelius-Carmichael, and Jamie Cornelius-Danias; sons, David Phillips, Jonathan Phillips, and Matthew Phillips; grandchildren, Nicole Hungerbeeler, Joshua Hungerbeeler, and Jacob Phillips; sisters, Kathryn A. Fleischfresser and Laura J. Overstreet; many other relatives and a host of friends. Linda's Memorial Service will be live on Mobley-Groesbeck's Facebook page.

www.mogro.co
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Mobley-Dodson Funeral Service - Sand Springs
211 E. Broadway PO BOX 487, Sand Springs, OK
Mobley-Dodson Funeral Service - Sand Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda was so full of life, had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful cook...she was the queen of pecan pralines. We loved her and will truly miss her.
Cheryl & Pam
Friend
June 19, 2021
