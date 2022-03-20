Menu
Lorna Grace Fuller
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
13307 South Memorial Drive
Bixby, OK
Lorna Grace Fuller

Lifetime educator and caregiver, Lorna Grace Fuller, passed away March 12, 2022. She was 80. The family celebrated Grace's life at her daughter's home in Bixby on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Grace was born in Alluwe, OK on January 7, 1942, to the late Thelia (Swiggart) and Loren Spray. She married Franklin Fuller in 1968. They had a daughter, Lorna Fuller.

Grace worked in education her entire career. She served Inola Public Schools many years as a special educator and a special services administrator.

Surviving family include her daughter, Lorna Fuller; son-in-law, Seong Hwang; granddaughter, Jade Nicole Hwang; and her grandson, Dylan Fuller Hwang.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brothers, Jackie and Ronnie Spray. www.bixbyfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss of dear Grace. She touched so many lives and will be truly missed. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
March 21, 2022
We are deeply sorry Lorna, for the loss of your dear, Mother! Although we did not know her well, she was always so kind as we saw her in passing! We want you to know we are praying and believing for you, Seong, and Dillion to be comforted! May you all be held tightly by Him who Loves each of you immensely! With our great Love and His, Kitty and John Romano.
Kitty Romano
Other
March 19, 2022
We are so sorry for your great loss. Grace was the first person we met when we moved to Inola. She was our neighbor for over 20 years. She was always very kind and helpful. Our neighborhood will not be the same without her. We will miss her greatly.
Phyllis & Marty Coates
Friend
March 15, 2022
