Lorna Grace Fuller
Lifetime educator and caregiver, Lorna Grace Fuller, passed away March 12, 2022. She was 80. The family celebrated Grace's life at her daughter's home in Bixby on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Grace was born in Alluwe, OK on January 7, 1942, to the late Thelia (Swiggart) and Loren Spray. She married Franklin Fuller in 1968. They had a daughter, Lorna Fuller.
Grace worked in education her entire career. She served Inola Public Schools many years as a special educator and a special services administrator.
Surviving family include her daughter, Lorna Fuller; son-in-law, Seong Hwang; granddaughter, Jade Nicole Hwang; and her grandson, Dylan Fuller Hwang.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brothers, Jackie and Ronnie Spray. www.bixbyfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.