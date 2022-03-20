We are deeply sorry Lorna, for the loss of your dear, Mother! Although we did not know her well, she was always so kind as we saw her in passing! We want you to know we are praying and believing for you, Seong, and Dillion to be comforted! May you all be held tightly by Him who Loves each of you immensely! With our great Love and His, Kitty and John Romano.

Kitty Romano Other March 19, 2022