Lynn Semones Davis
Esther Lynn Semones Davis, 74, was born December 1, 1947 in Tulsa, OK, to Berneita Branen Semones and Edward Leroy Semones. The oldest of five children, Lynn graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1966 and Phillips University in Enid, OK, in 1970 with a B.A. in Religion. She continued her studies at the University of Tulsa and obtained a teaching certificate and taught second grade at Emerson Elementary School in Tulsa. Lynn decided that she desired a child and began the journey to find an agency that would let a single woman adopt. On July 1, 1988, her son, Timothy Michael was born, and Lynn became a loving, caring, and devoted mother. In 1992, Lynn married Reed Davis, who also adopted Tim, and they became a loving family of three. Subsequent moves to Athens, GA (1998), Chapel Hill, NC (2000), and rural Saxapahaw, NC (2011) enlarged their circle of treasured friends. Lynn continued teaching first grade at Seawell School for eight years, finally retiring in 2011 from the Chapel Hill Carrboro School District.
Lynn loved to read and would often spend her afternoons immersed in a book. Lynn often played word games like Scrabble, always a great competitor and an even better sport. Lynn enjoyed music, especially "The Man of La Mancha," Beethoven, Mozart, John Denver, Simon and Garfunkel, and her son's hip hop music. Lynn loved to garden and birdwatch, committing the names of many different species of flowers and birds to her memory. Lynn had a passion to crochet, making scarves, blankets, and baby hats for those who needed or requested one. Lynn's singing voice was adored by all. Using her mother's favorite recipes, Lynn baked bread and Christmas butterscotch pecan rolls. Lynn's banana bread was an often requested specialty, and enjoyed by many family members, friends and students alike. Lynn lived her beliefs, peacefully demonstrating for racial justice, social justice, and equality. Both inside and outside of the classroom, Lynn worked hard. Away from teaching, Lynn registered voters locally and at the county library. Lynn was an environmentalist, and no matter where she was, she ALWAYS made sure to pick up trash and recycling that anyone had left behind. Lynn also volunteered with Southern Alamance Family Empowerment (SAFE) Food Bank, as she believed everyone deserves access to nourishing food. Lynn was very active in the county Democratic Women's Organization. Lynn visited the sick, fed the hungry, and was a role model for her family and friends. Her loving and radiant smile lit the room and hearts of all who knew her. Lynn personified LOVE, gentleness, kindness, and grace. Lynn exemplified strength and courage. Lynn set the precedent of being a kind person and loving teacher in all things that she did - and truly made the world, and people around her, better. Lynn was a caring and devoted wife. Lynn was a loving and compassionate Mom. You are loved forever and always, Mom/Lynn.
After a year-long battle with glioblastoma, Lynn passed on peacefully at home in rural Saxapahaw, NC, on December 8, 2021, with her son, Tim singing "I Love You Forever" and husband, Reed and sister, Mary giving love and encouragement for her journey. Her other siblings, nieces and nephews were also present to say loving goodbyes via Zoom. The family is grateful to the caregivers from Community Home Care and Hospice of Burlington, NC and Duke Medical Center, Durham, NC, for their genuine concern and care.
Lynn was predeceased by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Reed Davis; their son, Tim; and Opie (dog) of Saxapahaw, NC; her loving siblings, Lee (Deb) Semones, Mary (Kevin) Byrne, Joe (Cindy) Semones, and Nita (Tim) Fitzgerald; Reed's children, Colleen (Mike) Petrone, and Duane (Francine) Davis; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her aunts, Esther Branen Semones, Barbara Reinhardt, Anita (Don) Wolf, and Ali-Rie Miller; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be two Celebration of Life services for Lynn in the spring, one in North Carolina and one in Tulsa, OK. Lynn's CaringBridge site will be updated with information when details are available at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/lynnsemonesdavis
. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may go to SAFE Food Ministry, PO Box 286, Saxapahaw, NC 27340, or visit www.safealamance.org
