Marsha Polin
1930 - 2020
1930
2020
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Marsha Polin

Marsha Polin passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1930 in Chicago, IL.

She was retired from the Tulsa Public Schools where she worked at the education service center.

Marsha is survived by her 5 children, Steven, wife Cathy, Cheryl, husband Gary, Barbara, partner Bill, Janet,husband Scot, and Robin. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, husband Chris, Sarah, husband Brad, Katie, husband Kyle, Joshua and Jacob. She has 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Myrna Grossman.

Due to Covid-19, the service will be graveside only at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Pl., Tulsa, OK 74114 or to: Happy Hands, 8801 S. Garnett Road, Broken Arrow, OK 74012.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Aberdeen Heights assisted living for the loving care provided

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery
OK
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
Marsha was a tireless worker and ray of sunshine in the Psychological Services Department of TPS for many many years. Her dedication to supporting those living with hearing issues was constant and touched more lives than she could ever have known. May her memory and giving spirit live on in all of us who knew her.
Mary Comfort Magee
December 21, 2020
