Marsha PolinMarsha Polin passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1930 in Chicago, IL.She was retired from the Tulsa Public Schools where she worked at the education service center.Marsha is survived by her 5 children, Steven, wife Cathy, Cheryl, husband Gary, Barbara, partner Bill, Janet,husband Scot, and Robin. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, husband Chris, Sarah, husband Brad, Katie, husband Kyle, Joshua and Jacob. She has 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Myrna Grossman.Due to Covid-19, the service will be graveside only at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 1 PM.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Pl., Tulsa, OK 74114 or to: Happy Hands, 8801 S. Garnett Road, Broken Arrow, OK 74012.The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Aberdeen Heights assisted living for the loving care provided